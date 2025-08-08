DHO reviews immunization in slums

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Deputy District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Usman Naeem conducted a monitoring visit to Union Council No 9 to assess routine immunization in slum areas.

Accompanied by the assistant superintendent vaccination, Dr Naeem inspected administration of essential vaccines to children under the age of two, aimed at protecting them from life-threatening, vaccine-preventable diseases.

The visit was part of an ongoing campaign to ensure no child is left behind under the national immunization programme covering 12 diseases.

The health officials reaffirmed their commitment to equitable healthcare delivery and strengthening outreach efforts in marginalized communities across the district.