DHO Reviews Immunization In Slums
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Deputy District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Usman Naeem conducted a monitoring visit to Union Council No 9 to assess routine immunization in slum areas.
Accompanied by the assistant superintendent vaccination, Dr Naeem inspected administration of essential vaccines to children under the age of two, aimed at protecting them from life-threatening, vaccine-preventable diseases.
The visit was part of an ongoing campaign to ensure no child is left behind under the national immunization programme covering 12 diseases.
The health officials reaffirmed their commitment to equitable healthcare delivery and strengthening outreach efforts in marginalized communities across the district.
Recent Stories
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHO reviews immunization in slums2 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain2 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on infection prevention held at RHSC-A Chakdara12 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Quetta Lawyers on 8th August martyrs’ anniversary12 minutes ago
-
CoIED disposes of 70 complaints of missing persons after reconstitution of commission12 minutes ago
-
City police arrest two, recovers stolen goods13 minutes ago
-
Tarar flags off 18th Pakistani aid consignment to Gaza13 minutes ago
-
Station commander visits Ejaz Shaheed police lines22 minutes ago
-
Women trekkers begins Tirich Mir base camp expedition23 minutes ago
-
Efforts to combat climate change - A public stage play, a message32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar step up cooperation on climate action, green investment32 minutes ago
-
Erstwhile Fata lights up with patriotic zeal for Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations32 minutes ago