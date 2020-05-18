DHO Swat urges people to follow govt guideline for safety against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :District Health Officer Swat Dr. Mohammad Ikram Shah on Monday urged upon people of Swat to follow the guideline issued by the provincial government to avert corona virus infection.

Giving a message to the people well before the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Dr. Muhammad Ikram Shah said there would be more rush in the bazaars for Eid shopping but if proper safety measures would not be adopted, risk of spread of COVID-19 might be a danger.

He said the government has already issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and guideline for the general public as well shopkeepers, markets owners and other venders so these guideline should be adopted properly.

Dr Shah while addressing the people on the occasion of special session on corona situation in Swat, advised people to avoid unnecessary gathering and ensure wearing of masks, gloves and use sanitizers or wash your hands for 20 second with soap.

Precautionary measures should be taken before going to crowded places in the last days of Ramadan, he said.