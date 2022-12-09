UrduPoint.com

DHO To Ensures Vaccination Of Newly-born Children & Pregnant Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

DHO to ensures vaccination of newly-born children & pregnant women

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Health Department Sukkur has chalked out a comprehensive action plan to improve EPI programme in the district to ensure hundred percent vaccination of newly-born children and pregnant women against fatal diseases, said District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Health Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar.

He said that two-team from the existing staff would be available at all basic health centres in the district for vaccination. He further said that shortage of Sanitary Inspectors and vaccinators at union council level would be overcome shortly by improving health care at basic health centres.

