DHO urges doctors, para medical staff to efficiently discharge duties

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar Khan has directed all doctors and para medical staff of the hospitals and health centers of the district to discharge their duties efficiently for provision of the best medical facilities to the poor people.

During visits to different Urban and Rural Health centers on Thursday Dr. Lala Jaffar said the Sindh Government was committed to provide all possible medical and treatment facilities to people at their doorstep and it had allocated sufficient budget for the purpose.

Poor people who can not afford expenses of private medical hospitals were relying on public sector hospitals and health centers, Dr.

Jaffar Khan said and urged doctors and para medical staff to discharge their duties efficiently so that they could get relief from government hospitals.

DHO, on the occasion, directed the Medical Superintendents and In charges of these hospitals to monitor attendance of doctors and para medical staff so that better service delivery could be ensured.

The Urban and Rural Health Center in charges were directed to provide pathological facilities to the poor patients along with medical treatment.