DHO urges masses to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ehsanullah Khan Bettani on Monday urged the masses to implement Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to control the spread of the deadly virus

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ehsanullah Khan Bettani on Monday urged the masses to implement Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Distributing free of cost face masks and sanitizers among the masses here, he urged them to follow orders of the provincial government and behave like responsible citizen.

He appealed people to avoid crowded places and adopt precautionary measures. He said the provincial government and the health department were taking special measures to protect the lives of masses and these could only yield results if the people would cooperate.