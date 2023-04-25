UrduPoint.com

DHO Urges Parents To Get Their Children Vaccinated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 10:17 PM

The District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Dr Lala Jaffar has urged the parents of children aged up to 2 years to bring their children for free vaccination at the Sindh Health Department's vaccination centers

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the DHO informed that the the Department had set up 83 vaccination centers in the hospitals and health centers in the district where the children would be vaccinated against 13 different illnesses.

He said as part of the global vaccination campaign, the center would provide free vaccination from April 24 to 30 for 7 days.

Dr Jaffar said it was the responsibility of those parents whose children had not been immunized against those 13 illnesses to bring their children to the vaccination centers.

