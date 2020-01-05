DHO visits A-class dispensary in cheelum upper area

(@FahadShabbir)

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Astore Khurshid Ahmed visited the Cheelum A-Class dispensary and checked the treatment facilities being provided by the health department.

He had also visited Gudai basic health unit (BHU) and meets the local people and patients there. All the medical staff in the A class dispensary and BHU were present and were performing their duties.

After his visit, the DHO told APP that it was the mission of his department to provide best health facilities to the people of the area and all available resources would be utilized in that regard.

He said there was no shortage of medicines at any dispensary and the medical staff at all the dispensaries had been directed to help and serve the poor people of these areas.

The DHO mentioned that "it was a demand of our profession to serve the people without any greed."He warned the medical staff of a strict action in case of any negligence in line with performing their duties. He said that his doors were always open for the people to approach him for their problems anytime.