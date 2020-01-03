UrduPoint.com
DHO Visits Basic Health Units Of Upper Areas Of Astore

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 02:23 PM

District Health Officer(DHO)Astore Kursheed Alam here on Friday visited basic health units of the upper areas of Astore and inspected service delivery to masses

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :District Health Officer(DHO)Astore Kursheed Alam here on Friday visited basic health units of the upper areas of Astore and inspected service delivery to masses.

According to details, the DHO visited the Pain dispensary, Basic Health Unit (BHU) Ramkha and Gotamsur A class dispensary and checked the progress of these dispensaries.

He also met with the local people and heard their problems.

He also strictly instructed the staff of these dispensaries to serve the people of area in a better way otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

He also took medicines for Gotamsur and the pain dispensarys along with him.

After the visit, the DHO told APP that there was no shortage of medicines in District Astore and we checked more than 250 patients in DHQ Astore on daily basis and gave them medicines.

