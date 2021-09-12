DHO visits BHU Kot Moosa

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) ::District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ihsanullah Bettani visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Kot Moosa, inspected the availability of medicines and attendance of the medical staff.

On this occasion, he said that the provincial government and the health department were taking special measures to provide health facilities to the citizens.

"All medicines have been provided at the Primary Health Centers," said Bettani. He added that in case of any complaints, the public can contact him directly and all the complaints will be resolved immediately".

He inspected various parts of the health centers and instructed the staff and doctors to utilize all available resources to serve humanity.