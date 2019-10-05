DHO visits Chillum disDistrict Health Officer (DHO) Astore, Khurshid Ahmedensary

(@FahadShabbir)

District Health Officer (DHO) Astore, Khurshid Ahmed Saturday visited Chillum dispensary and inspected the facilities being provided to patients

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) District Health Officer (DHO) Astore, Khurshid Ahmed Saturday visited Chillum dispensary and inspected the facilities being provided to patients.

He had also visited Basic Health Unit Gudai and apprised himself about level of service delivery.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that we want to ensure provision of best available medical treatment to patients adding all the available sources would be utilized to achieve the objective.

He said that there was no shortage of medicines in the health facilities and staff has been directed to help public in getting healthcare treatment. He directed medical staff to perform their duties with dedication and said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of ignoring their duties.