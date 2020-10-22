DHO visits different Basic Health Units

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ihsanullah Bettani Thursday inspected the availability of medicines and attendance of medical staff including doctors at the Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Shah Alam and Gul Imam villages here

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ihsanullah Bettani Thursday inspected the availability of medicines and attendance of medical staff including doctors at the Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Shah Alam and Gul Imam villages here.

During the raids on the BHUs in Shah Alam, he inspected the facilities at the centers and checked the attendance of the staff including the supply of medicines.

He said the provincial government and the health department were taking special measures to provide health facilities to the citizens.

"All medicines have been provided at the BHUs," said Bettani. He added that in case of any complaints, the public can contact him directly and all the complaints will be resolved immediately. He inspected various parts of the health centers and instructed the staff and doctors to utilise all available resources to serve humanity.