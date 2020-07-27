DHO visits different public hospitals to review medical facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer Dr. Jaffar Khan Monday visited government hospitals of Kohisar, Pareetabad and Urban Health Centre Hali Road to take a view of arrangements for providing health facilities to the general public. During his visit, the DHO checked the complete record of medical facilities and the muster roll of doctors and para medical staff and urged them to discharge their responsibilities with commitment and dedication. While talking to the doctors and management of the hospitals, Dr.

Jaffar Khan said Sindh government had vowed to provide treatment facilities to common men at their doorstep therefore no negligence will be tolerated in this connection. He said COVID-19 tests were being carried out under his supervision so that coronavirus could be contained to spread further in the district. Meanwhile, DHO also reviewed annual tender for provision of medicines to Shah Bhittai hospital Latifabad and directed for ensuring transparency in tender process.