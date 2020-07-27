UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHO Visits Different Public Hospitals To Review Medical Facilities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

DHO visits different public hospitals to review medical facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer Dr. Jaffar Khan Monday visited government hospitals of Kohisar, Pareetabad and Urban Health Centre Hali Road to take a view of arrangements for providing health facilities to the general public.   During his visit, the DHO checked the complete record of medical facilities and the muster roll of doctors and para medical staff and urged them to discharge their responsibilities with commitment and dedication.   While talking to the doctors and management of the hospitals, Dr.

Jaffar Khan said Sindh government had vowed to provide treatment facilities to common men at their doorstep therefore no negligence will be tolerated in this connection.   He said COVID-19 tests were being carried out under his supervision so that coronavirus could be contained to spread further in the district.   Meanwhile, DHO also reviewed annual tender for provision of medicines to Shah Bhittai hospital Latifabad and directed for ensuring transparency in tender process.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Road Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

42 minutes ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

60 minutes ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

1 hour ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.