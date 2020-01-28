UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHO Visits Dispensaries, BHUs In Upper Areas Of District

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:11 PM

DHO visits dispensaries, BHUs in upper areas of district

The District Health Officer (DHO) Khurshid Ahmed Tuesday visited various dispensaries and basic health units (BHUs) in upper areas of the district and checked the facilities being provided to the public

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) Khurshid Ahmed Tuesday visited various dispensaries and basic health units (BHUs) in upper areas of the district and checked the facilities being provided to the public.

The DHO visited thaing paine, A-class dispensary, BHU Ramkha and Gotamsur A-class dispensary and checked the service being given to the people there.

He also met with the local people and listened to their problems.

He also strictly instructed the staff of these dispensaries to serve the people of area in a better way otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

The DHO also take medicines from Gotamsur and thaing paine dispensarys along with him.

After the Visit, the DHO told APP that there was no shortage of medicine in the district. Over 250 patients were being checked at DHQ Astore on daily basis and medicines were also being provided to them, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

25 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

25 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

40 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

40 minutes ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

2 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.