DHO visits dispensaries, BHUs in upper areas of district

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) Khurshid Ahmed Tuesday visited various dispensaries and basic health units (BHUs) in upper areas of the district and checked the facilities being provided to the public.

The DHO visited thaing paine, A-class dispensary, BHU Ramkha and Gotamsur A-class dispensary and checked the service being given to the people there.

He also met with the local people and listened to their problems.

He also strictly instructed the staff of these dispensaries to serve the people of area in a better way otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

The DHO also take medicines from Gotamsur and thaing paine dispensarys along with him.

After the Visit, the DHO told APP that there was no shortage of medicine in the district. Over 250 patients were being checked at DHQ Astore on daily basis and medicines were also being provided to them, he added.