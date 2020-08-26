DHO visits govt hospitals to review health emergency situation

District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffar Wednesday visited different government hospitals and dispensaries and reviewed treatment facilities being provided to rain affected people

Dr. Lala Jaffar paid visit to Government Hospitals Preetabad, Qasimabad, Shah Bhitai Hospital Latifabad and other dispensaries and directed the Medical Superintendents to provide best possible treatment facilities to rain affected people of the respective areas as Hyderabad was one of the worst affected district of Sindh during recent spell of monsoon rains.

After rains, a number of patients including women and children rushed to different hospitals for getting treatment, DHO said and added that government had already declared health emergency in the province and medicines and other required material were provided to these hospitals in that regard.

The Medical Superintendents and the Incharges of government run hospitals and dispensaries have been asked to personally monitor emergency situation there so that people could be provided treatment facilities as promised by the provincial government.