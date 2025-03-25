Open Menu

DHO Visits Health Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025

District Health Officer, Preventive Services, Dr. Syed Ghamkhar Hussain visited various health facilities in Gujrat on the directives of Chief Executive Officer, District Health & Population Authority Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) District Health Officer, Preventive Services, Dr. Syed Ghamkhar Hussain visited various health facilities in Gujrat on the directives of Chief Executive Officer, District Health & Population Authority Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir.

The DHO inspected rural health centers in Dilanwala and Shadiwal, along with 24/7 basic health units in Cheechiyan, Dithewal, and Hariyawala.

During the visit, he instructed officials to digitize patients' electronic medical records and issued on-site directions to improve healthcare services.

Later, Dr. Hussain visited a polio vaccination stall at Imtiaz Mall, GT Road, where children under five years of age are being administered polio drops. The stall, operational from March 25 to April 3, aims to facilitate immunization and raise awareness about the importance of vaccination.

