DHO visits Health centers to monitor ongoing anti-polio campaign

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO) , Dr. Mohsin Raza Turabi on Wednesday visited different health centers on Tehsil, Ghazi to inspect 5-day anti-polio drive to protect children up to five year from permanent disability.

Deputy District Health Officer, D Sher Bahadar was accompanied by the DHO, the official sources said.

The DHO visited Basic Health Unit (BHU), Salm Khand, BHU, Pinian, Rural Health Complex (RHC), Kangra, RHC, Srikot, and Type D Hospital, Ghazi.

The DHO appreciated the efforts of polio teams to achieve the fixed targets of the drive.

