Open Menu

DHO Visits Health Centers To Monitor Ongoing Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DHO visits Health centers to monitor ongoing anti-polio campaign

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO) , Dr. Mohsin Raza Turabi on Wednesday visited different health centers on Tehsil, Ghazi to inspect 5-day anti-polio drive to protect children up to five year from permanent disability.

Deputy District Health Officer, D Sher Bahadar was accompanied by the DHO, the official sources said.

The DHO visited Basic Health Unit (BHU), Salm Khand, BHU, Pinian, Rural Health Complex (RHC), Kangra, RHC, Srikot, and Type D Hospital, Ghazi.

The DHO appreciated the efforts of polio teams to achieve the fixed targets of the drive.

APP/mfz/378

Recent Stories

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

3 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

6 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

15 hours ago
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

15 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

15 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

15 hours ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

15 hours ago
 Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fe ..

Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears

15 hours ago
 Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan