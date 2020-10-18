UrduPoint.com
DHO Visits Health Units, Directs Provision Of Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

DHO visits health units, directs provision of facilities

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) ::District Health Officer (DHO) on Sunday visited different health centers and inspected the facilities being provided to masses there. He directed paramedical staff to provide best healthcare facilities to masses.

Speaking on the occasion, DHO said that provision of medical facilities to area people was among his top priorities. He said no negligence would be accepted in performing duties.

It is worth mentioning that Dr Ihsanullah had played an active role in providing health facilities to the people of remote areas during his first tenure in district Tank.

The civil society members lauded the appointments of Dr Ihsanullah Bettani as DHO.

