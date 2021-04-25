DHO visits hospitals to review treatment facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Dr. Jaffar Khan here Sunday visited Preetabad hospital, coronavirus vaccination centre and Women hospital and reviewed facilities being provided to the patients.

Speaking to the hospital management, doctors and para medical staff, Dr. Jaffar Khan said Sindh government was paying heed towards provision of treatment facilities to the general public and for the purpose state of the art technology, machinery and the medicines were being provided to all hospitals so that people could be treated free of cost.

He urged upon doctors and para medical staff to take care of the patients on priority basis, in case of any negligence strict action would be taken against responsible staff.

In view of the third wave of coronavirus in the district, the District Health Officer asked the medical and para medical staff to provide all available treatment facilities to the COVID-19 patients.

As many as 300 COVID-19 tests were also performed in the church of Rashidabad under supervision of the District Health Officer. He also assured the Christian community that they would be given all available medical and treatment facilities without any discrimination.