UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHO Visits Hospitals To Review Treatment Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

DHO visits hospitals to review treatment facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Dr. Jaffar Khan here Sunday visited Preetabad hospital, coronavirus vaccination centre and Women hospital and reviewed facilities being provided to the patients.

Speaking to the hospital management, doctors and para medical staff, Dr. Jaffar Khan said Sindh government was paying heed towards provision of treatment facilities to the general public and for the purpose state of the art technology, machinery and the medicines were being provided to all hospitals so that people could be treated free of cost.

He urged upon doctors and para medical staff to take care of the patients on priority basis, in case of any negligence strict action would be taken against responsible staff.

In view of the third wave of coronavirus in the district, the District Health Officer asked the medical and para medical staff to provide all available treatment facilities to the COVID-19 patients.

As many as 300 COVID-19 tests were also performed in the church of Rashidabad under supervision of the District Health Officer. He also assured the Christian community that they would be given all available medical and treatment facilities without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Hyderabad Women Sunday Church Christian All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.