DHO visits medical camp

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Aslam Asad visited the 'Free screening medical camp' at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Shahpur Sadar in connection with the health week observance, here on Wednesday.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Ayesha Wajid, Dr.

Sahibzada Nadeem Rasool and Health Supervisor Farah Diba Zainab were also accompanied him.

DHO Sargodha Dr. Aslam Asad checked the health camp, he made a detailed review of hepatitis, malaria, AIDS, sugar and other tests and reviewed the facilities being provided to patients. He also appreciated the performance of the hospital administration for making good arrangements for the camp.