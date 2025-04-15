DHO visits primary health center

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ahmed Nasir visited the Primary Health Center Adamke Cheema, tehsil Daska and reviewed the staff attendance, labor room, EPI room, tab and thermal printers and cleanliness.

He directed the staff to ensure free supply of medicines to the patients and treat them kindly.

He said that serving the people should be considered as worship, and their facilities should continue without interruption. He checked the records of expiry dates of various medicines, surgical instruments and essential equipment in the pharmacy.

Later, he also inspected the under-construction building of the center.