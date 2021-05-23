DHO visits RHCs to inspect vaccination centers

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) ::District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ihsan Ullah Bettani Sunday visited Rural Health Center Kot Hakim and Gomal Bazaar to review facilities of Corona Vaccine Center and wards.

DHO on the occasion checked medicines and directed the staff to provide all kind of facilities to people.

He said that people should visit hospitals and get vaccination to protect themselves from pandemic as the third wave of COVID-19 is very dangerous.