UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHO Visits RHCs To Inspect Vaccination Centers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 01:20 PM

DHO visits RHCs to inspect vaccination centers

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) ::District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ihsan Ullah Bettani Sunday visited Rural Health Center Kot Hakim and Gomal Bazaar to review facilities of Corona Vaccine Center and wards.

DHO on the occasion checked medicines and directed the staff to provide all kind of facilities to people.

He said that people should visit hospitals and get vaccination to protect themselves from pandemic as the third wave of COVID-19 is very dangerous.

Related Topics

Visit Gomal Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

6 minutes ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

52 minutes ago

UAE announces offer to host COP 28

1 hour ago

India reports 240,842 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

US removes UAE from US Intellectual Property Prote ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: New business ownership rule to open f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.