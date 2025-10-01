Open Menu

DHO Warns Against Overcharging For Dengue Tests

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 08:46 PM

DHO warns against overcharging for Dengue tests

The District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad has warned all private diagnostic laboratories against overcharging patients for dengue tests, stating that strict action would be taken against violators

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad has warned all private diagnostic laboratories against overcharging patients for dengue tests, stating that strict action would be taken against violators.

According to the official notification issued on Wednesday, the maximum fee for the dengue test (NS-1) has been fixed at Rs.

350, and any amount charged beyond this limit would be considered a violation of government regulations.

The DHO directed all the private laboratories to strictly follow the government-approved rates for all tests and to prominently display the price lists at visible locations for public awareness and transparency.

He further emphasized that the government’s directives were aimed at ensuring public convenience and transparency and any laboratory found guilty of overcharging would face legal action without exception.

Recent Stories

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ fam ..

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families

34 minutes ago
 Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

34 minutes ago
 72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

34 minutes ago
 ALEC Holdings prices its IPO at top end of price r ..

ALEC Holdings prices its IPO at top end of price range, raising AED1.4 billion

54 minutes ago
 China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthus ..

China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm

32 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operati ..

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations

32 minutes ago
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Art ..

Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..

32 minutes ago
 Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recom ..

Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations

32 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood- ..

Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA

32 minutes ago
 PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packi ..

PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..

38 minutes ago
 CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

38 minutes ago
 NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms ju ..

NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan