DHO warns against overcharging for Dengue tests

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad has warned all private diagnostic laboratories against overcharging patients for dengue tests, stating that strict action would be taken against violators.

According to the official notification issued on Wednesday, the maximum fee for the dengue test (NS-1) has been fixed at Rs.

350, and any amount charged beyond this limit would be considered a violation of government regulations.

The DHO directed all the private laboratories to strictly follow the government-approved rates for all tests and to prominently display the price lists at visible locations for public awareness and transparency.

He further emphasized that the government’s directives were aimed at ensuring public convenience and transparency and any laboratory found guilty of overcharging would face legal action without exception.