DHO Warns Against Overcharging For Dengue Tests
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 08:46 PM
The District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad has warned all private diagnostic laboratories against overcharging patients for dengue tests, stating that strict action would be taken against violators
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad has warned all private diagnostic laboratories against overcharging patients for dengue tests, stating that strict action would be taken against violators.
According to the official notification issued on Wednesday, the maximum fee for the dengue test (NS-1) has been fixed at Rs.
350, and any amount charged beyond this limit would be considered a violation of government regulations.
The DHO directed all the private laboratories to strictly follow the government-approved rates for all tests and to prominently display the price lists at visible locations for public awareness and transparency.
He further emphasized that the government’s directives were aimed at ensuring public convenience and transparency and any laboratory found guilty of overcharging would face legal action without exception.
Recent Stories
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi
ALEC Holdings prices its IPO at top end of price range, raising AED1.4 billion
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families34 minutes ago
-
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms34 minutes ago
-
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi34 minutes ago
-
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm32 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations32 minutes ago
-
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for classical music, per ..32 minutes ago
-
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations32 minutes ago
-
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA32 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Burewala38 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day38 minutes ago
-
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary40 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother, son in Rawat38 minutes ago