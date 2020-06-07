Dhoke Elahi Bukhush face water shortage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :As the temperature rising, water taps run dry in Dhoke Elahi Bukhush street No. 2, which speaks the volume of negligence of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

There is no proper planning and mechanism evolved for the distribution of water in the locality.

The residents namely Anjum Raja, Shoaib Malik, Latif Ch, Arshad Khan, Zahoor Ahmed, Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas, Riaz, Fayyaz, Ali Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Javed and Muhammad Aslam expressed their grievance and threatened to lodge a protest demonstration against WASA for not providing the water regularly.

A complainant Tariq Mehmood, said he was not receiving water regularly and had registered a complaint but nobody in WASA was taking his complaints seriously. He said that the shortage of water had made his family's life miserable.

"We can't afford a water tanker that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs1000 to get water from this source," he added. When contacted with WASA Deputy Managing Director Saleem Ashraf he did not respond to the call made by the correspondent.