UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dhoke Juma Road In Dilapidated Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Dhoke Juma Road in dilapidated condition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi residents of Askari 7, 14 and various other colonies decried the negligence of authorities concerned to repair Dhoke Juma Road which was lying in a shabby condition for over a decade.

Talking to APP, Waheed Qurashi a resident of Asakari-7 said the road in dilapidated condition for the last many years and was constructed more than a decade ago.

"Thousands of motorists pass through the road every day, but no government department takes action to improve its condition," Another resident Nadeem Malik lamented.

The residents said, "This important link road which connects Tulsa road and goes to Harley Street Bakra Mandi facilitates us avoid the mad rush on tulsa road.

The potholes and craters on the road not only damaged the vehicles but also lead to traffic jam on the road." The residents were hopeful that the concerned would mitigate the genuine problem of the area residents.

When contacted the Chaklala Cantonment board official admitted that the majority of roads in the cantonment were in poor condition. He said, "We are chalking out a plan to start work on all roads in the cantonment because motorists are facing trouble."

Related Topics

Poor Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Lead Tulsa Moroccan Dirham All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ramadan Festival concludes with over AED 7 ..

26 minutes ago

2,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

27 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate Arabian Travel Market ..

42 minutes ago

Schools in UAE to resume classes after Eid vacatio ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP highlights efforts to shift focus from treat ..

1 hour ago

100% Increase in beneficiaries of marriage grants ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.