Dhoke Juma Road in dilapidated condition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi residents of Askari 7, 14 and various other colonies decried the negligence of authorities concerned to repair Dhoke Juma Road which was lying in a shabby condition for over a decade.

Talking to APP, Waheed Qurashi a resident of Asakari-7 said the road in dilapidated condition for the last many years and was constructed more than a decade ago.

"Thousands of motorists pass through the road every day, but no government department takes action to improve its condition," Another resident Nadeem Malik lamented.

The residents said, "This important link road which connects Tulsa road and goes to Harley Street Bakra Mandi facilitates us avoid the mad rush on tulsa road.

The potholes and craters on the road not only damaged the vehicles but also lead to traffic jam on the road." The residents were hopeful that the concerned would mitigate the genuine problem of the area residents.

When contacted the Chaklala Cantonment board official admitted that the majority of roads in the cantonment were in poor condition. He said, "We are chalking out a plan to start work on all roads in the cantonment because motorists are facing trouble."