Dhor Kot Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:59 PM

A police team of PS Dhor Kot has arrested a proclaimed offender who had hided himself for last ten years

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A police team of PS Dhor Kot has arrested a proclaimed offender who had hided himself for last ten years.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Dhor Kot police had registered FIR against the accused identified as Bachaya after he was allegedly found in robbery and firing.

The FIR was lodged 10 years back. The accused, however, left the area and managed to hide him for last 10 years.

Dhor Kot police, however, arrested him, following information.

Investigation team has been interrogating the suspect.

Further probe was in process.

