Dhor Kot Police Arrest Three Suspects
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 10:20 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Dhor Kot police have taken three persons into custody under Sound Act in an area lying within jurisdiction of their police station, police sources said.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Dhor Kot police received information that few people had been using sound system in the area, making noise and disturbing local people.
A police team reached the scene and arrested three persons besides recovering sound system from their possession.
The police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.