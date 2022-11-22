Dhor Kot police arrest three suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Dhor Kot police have taken three persons into custody under Sound Act in an area lying within jurisdiction of their police station, police sources said.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Dhor Kot police received information that few people had been using sound system in the area, making noise and disturbing local people.

A police team reached the scene and arrested three persons besides recovering sound system from their possession.

The police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.