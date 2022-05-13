UrduPoint.com

DHOs Asked For COVID Screening Across Sindh To Prevent Spread Of Omicron Variant

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 10:31 PM

DHOs asked for COVID screening across Sindh to prevent spread of Omicron variant

In view of emergence of cases of new variant of Omicron and its sub variant, all District Health officers have been directed to increase COVID-19 screening of the eligible population at urban set up and the high risk areas on immediate basis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :In view of emergence of cases of new variant of Omicron and its sub variant, all District Health officers have been directed to increase COVID-19 screening of the eligible population at urban set up and the high risk areas on immediate basis.

According to a letter issued to all District Health Officers, the DG Health Sindh has advised them to start screening of 350 to 400 people per day in all districts of Karachi and Hyderabad, while 250 to 300 people in other districts of Sindh as per guidelines of National Institute of Health.

The district health officers and Focal persons for COVID-19 would be responsible and accountable to accomplish this high priority task.

The district health officers were asked to issue directives to Deputy DHOs and Assistant DHOs to ensure 100% participation of LHCs and LHWs in screening process so that task could be accomplished in better way

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

Police conduct search operation in Lalkurti area

Police conduct search operation in Lalkurti area

26 seconds ago
 Pakistan's 6.5m hectares saline area is US$ 31m pe ..

Pakistan's 6.5m hectares saline area is US$ 31m per annum loss, says secretary a ..

27 seconds ago
 AJK President urges for world's stringent notice a ..

AJK President urges for world's stringent notice against India's belligerence

29 seconds ago
 Supreme Court to hear petition against delimitatio ..

Supreme Court to hear petition against delimitation of constituencies on Monday

34 seconds ago
 PFA stops production of snacks factory over violat ..

PFA stops production of snacks factory over violations

25 minutes ago
 Factory making fake drinks unearthed

Factory making fake drinks unearthed

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.