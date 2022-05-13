DHOs asked for COVID screening across Sindh to prevent spread of Omicron variant

In view of emergence of cases of new variant of Omicron and its sub variant, all District Health officers have been directed to increase COVID-19 screening of the eligible population at urban set up and the high risk areas on immediate basis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :In view of emergence of cases of new variant of Omicron and its sub variant, all District Health officers have been directed to increase COVID-19 screening of the eligible population at urban set up and the high risk areas on immediate basis.

According to a letter issued to all District Health Officers, the DG Health Sindh has advised them to start screening of 350 to 400 people per day in all districts of Karachi and Hyderabad, while 250 to 300 people in other districts of Sindh as per guidelines of National Institute of Health.

The district health officers and Focal persons for COVID-19 would be responsible and accountable to accomplish this high priority task.

The district health officers were asked to issue directives to Deputy DHOs and Assistant DHOs to ensure 100% participation of LHCs and LHWs in screening process so that task could be accomplished in better way