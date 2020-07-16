UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHOs Directed For Conducting COVID-19 Sampling Of Hospital Staff

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:58 PM

DHOs directed for conducting COVID-19 sampling of hospital staff

The Director General Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon has directed all District Health Officers for conducting COVID-19 sampling of each health staff at the interval of 15 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Director General Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon has directed all District Health Officers for conducting COVID-19 sampling of each health staff at the interval of 15 days.

DG Health Sindh also issued a letter to District Health Officers of all districts for strict compliance of the order.

All District Health Officers have been directed to conduct COVID-19 sampling of each staff member working at every hospital periodically at the interval of 15 days with immediate effect,said in a letter issued by DG Health Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh All

Recent Stories

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

10 seconds ago

Oman announces 1,327 new COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago

MWL, Emirates Fatwa Council to host conference on ..

15 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid, Shamma Al Mazrui participate in yo ..

15 minutes ago

Rupee loses 32 paisas against US dollar

6 minutes ago

Lebanese basketball legend El Khatib lauds Dubai S ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.