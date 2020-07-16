DHOs directed for conducting COVID-19 sampling of hospital staff

The Director General Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon has directed all District Health Officers for conducting COVID-19 sampling of each health staff at the interval of 15 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Director General Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon has directed all District Health Officers for conducting COVID-19 sampling of each health staff at the interval of 15 days.

DG Health Sindh also issued a letter to District Health Officers of all districts for strict compliance of the order.

All District Health Officers have been directed to conduct COVID-19 sampling of each staff member working at every hospital periodically at the interval of 15 days with immediate effect,said in a letter issued by DG Health Sindh.