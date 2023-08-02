DHOs stressed to play role in prevention of dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Aslam Wazir here Wednesday emphasized the crucial role of District Health Officers (DHOs) in eradicating dengue stressing adopting preventive measures to control the menace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Aslam Wazir here Wednesday emphasized the crucial role of District Health Officers (DHOs) in eradicating dengue stressing adopting preventive measures to control the menace.

He also highlighted the significance of high-risk areas DHOs to eliminate dengue larvae in their respective areas and said dengue prevention is among the topmost priorities of the government.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Shaukat Ali, Dengue Focal Person Dr. Ikramullah Khan, Dengue Program Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Qasim Afridi and District Health Officers of Peshawar, Haripur, Mardan and Nowshera.

Secretary Health cleared that DHOs are accountable to the DGHS and responsible to take all possible measures against dengue.

He said that activities related to dengue would be monitored and negligence in this connection would not be tolerated.

Furthermore, Secretary Health urged DHOs to collaborate closely with district administration and ensure their full engagement in combating dengue spread.

Dr. Shaukat Ali directed all DHOs to engage with stakeholders at the district level, visit every house and raise awareness about dengue fever.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by entomologists in the field and assured them of the administration's support in finding suitable solutions.

During the meeting, district representatives shared updates to combat dengue and a collective and comprehensive approach to tackle this public health issue.