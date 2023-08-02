Open Menu

DHOs Stressed To Play Role In Prevention Of Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 09:24 PM

DHOs stressed to play role in prevention of dengue

Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Aslam Wazir here Wednesday emphasized the crucial role of District Health Officers (DHOs) in eradicating dengue stressing adopting preventive measures to control the menace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Aslam Wazir here Wednesday emphasized the crucial role of District Health Officers (DHOs) in eradicating dengue stressing adopting preventive measures to control the menace.

He also highlighted the significance of high-risk areas DHOs to eliminate dengue larvae in their respective areas and said dengue prevention is among the topmost priorities of the government.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Shaukat Ali, Dengue Focal Person Dr. Ikramullah Khan, Dengue Program Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Qasim Afridi and District Health Officers of Peshawar, Haripur, Mardan and Nowshera.

Secretary Health cleared that DHOs are accountable to the DGHS and responsible to take all possible measures against dengue.

He said that activities related to dengue would be monitored and negligence in this connection would not be tolerated.

Furthermore, Secretary Health urged DHOs to collaborate closely with district administration and ensure their full engagement in combating dengue spread.

Dr. Shaukat Ali directed all DHOs to engage with stakeholders at the district level, visit every house and raise awareness about dengue fever.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by entomologists in the field and assured them of the administration's support in finding suitable solutions.

During the meeting, district representatives shared updates to combat dengue and a collective and comprehensive approach to tackle this public health issue.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Visit Mardan Nowshera Haripur Mehmood Aslam Afridi All Government

Recent Stories

River Indus still flows in medium, low flood

River Indus still flows in medium, low flood

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulat ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Talal, Daniyal on expiry of ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 Facilitating business community, resolution of the ..

Facilitating business community, resolution of their issues among govt's priorit ..

8 minutes ago
 Political Parties urged to take measures for educa ..

Political Parties urged to take measures for educational reforms

4 minutes ago
 Nutrition Stabilization Centre inaugurated at Moul ..

Nutrition Stabilization Centre inaugurated at Moulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospita ..

4 minutes ago
Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar ..

Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar questions PTI govt's Rs 500B ..

4 minutes ago
 BISP board approves record Rs. 471 billion budget ..

BISP board approves record Rs. 471 billion budget for FY 2023-24

4 minutes ago
 FIA nabs 470 human smugglers in last four years: N ..

FIA nabs 470 human smugglers in last four years: NA told

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphas ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali emphasizes significant role of Women ..

14 minutes ago
 US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personne ..

US Preparing to Possibly Evacuate Embassy Personnel in Niger Amid Military Coup ..

14 minutes ago
 Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoardin ..

Price Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023 lands ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan