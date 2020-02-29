UrduPoint.com
DHQ Abbottabad Establishes 38 Bed Isolation Ward For Suspected Corona Virus Patients

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

DHQ Abbottabad establishes 38 bed isolation ward for suspected Corona virus patients

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad established a separate 38 bed isolation ward for suspected corona virus patients.

According to the DHQ spokesperson, the ward was established to tackle any untoward situation.

Hospital administration also appealed to the masses to keep surroundings environment clean to avoid the diseases.

