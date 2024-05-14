Open Menu

DHQ Abbottabad Provides Free Treatment To Patients Under New Govt Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM

DHQ Abbottabad provides free treatment to patients under new Govt policy

The Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad Muhammad Ali Khan Jadoon Tuesday has announced that under the government's new policy, over two thousand patients of age 65 or above have received treatment through the Health Facilities Program

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad Muhammad Ali Khan Jadoon Tuesday has announced that under the government's new policy, over two thousand patients of age 65 or above have received treatment through the Health Facilities Program.

He expressed these views while interacting with media, The MS said that the policy, in line with govt directives, offer facilities for treating a range of ailments including eye diseases, bone and joint issues, and heart conditions. He said that a designated room has been allocated for patients aged 65 and above, where all necessary diagnostic tests are conducted free of charge, with regular medical check-ups advised every three months.

Dr. Jadoon highlighted enhancements made to emergency services to safeguard the lives of critical patients.

The hospital has increased the number of doctors and nurses in the emergency department, with the entire staff working tirelessly to prioritize patient care.

To alleviate the burden on patients, the hospital has initiated an additional dialysis shift for kidney disease patients, complementing the existing morning sessions. Furthermore, modern laser equipment is available for emergency surgeries, although the lack of a CT scan machine in DHQ necessitates referrals for accident patients, adding he said.

While appreciating the professionalism of Rescue 1122, Dr. Jadoon emphasized their seamless coordination with the hospital, providing immediate assistance to patients in need. Wheelchairs and stretchers are accessible to all patients without extra charges, with maintenance work ensuring their optimal functionality, the superintendent DHQ said.

