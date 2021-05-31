DHQ, Allied hospitals to have anti-smoking clinics

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to establish "Anti-Smoking Clinics" at Allied and DHQ hospitals to help people in giving up the habit of smoking.

In a statement to mark the International Anti-smoking Day here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner/Incharge Tobacco Control Cell Muhammad Ali said the district administration in collaboration with the Health Ministry was making strenuous efforts to make the society smoking free.

He said that a vigorous awareness campaign would be launched to sensitize people about injurious affects of smoking on the human body and laws about smoking, besides making the public places free from smoking.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Afifa Shajia said that offices of Deputy Commissioner, CPO, District Health Authority, Excise & Taxation, PHA, education Authority, Punjab food Authority, Directorate of Colleges, and public parks had already been declared smoking free.

She said that a tobacco control cell had also been set up at the DC Office, besides forming a task forcefor the implementation of anti-smoking laws in the district.