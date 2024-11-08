DHQ Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas Releases Reatment Figures
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Medical Superintendent and Civil Surgeon District Headquarters Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, Dr. Hemji Chauhan, has released the details of the treatment facilities for patients at the District Headquarters Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas.
According to the press release issued on Friday, he said that patients treated in OPDs were likewise 38095 inpatients, 813 TB, 863 hepatitis B, 258 hepatitis C, 4316 dialysis, 422 thousand 596 laboratory tests, 22996 x-rays, 19158 ultrasounds, 2589 deliveries, 592 general surgeries, 267 ortho surgeries, 1825 procedures, and 320 eye surgeries of patients.
It was noted that free treatment was being given and instructions have been issued to hospital staff and doctors in this regard
.
APP/hms/378
