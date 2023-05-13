UrduPoint.com

DHQ Dera Gets Facility Of ECO, ETT Machines At Cardio Ward

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansoor Arshad has inaugurated the installation of ECHO and Exercise Tolerance Test (ETT) machines in the Cardiology ward of the District Headquarters Hospital, here on Saturday.

The modern machines were provided to the hospital with the special efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Secretary (CS) Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry who was informed by DC about the long-standing demand of the local people.

The people suffering from heart diseases hailing from not only Dera Ismail Khan but also from Tank, South Waziristan and adjacent areas of Balochistan and Punjab would be benefitted from the facility.

The heart patients in the cardiology ward of the DHQ Dera Ismail Khan were facing serious problems due to the lack of modern machinery and they had to go to Peshawar, Multan and Islamabad.

Now after the installation of these machines at DHQ would save their money and time by providing the same facility at their doorstep.

The DC during his recent visit to DHQ, was requested by the hospital management to talk to the higher authorities about the non-availability of the modern machinery in the cardiology ward.

The DC informed the KP CS about the issue.

The CS immediately made the machines available at DHQ and their installation had also been carried out.

