DHQ equipped with latest facilities: DC

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) is being equipped with latest facilities to provide better medical treatment facilities to the visiting patients.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Umair expressed these views while visiting the hospital on Friday.

He said administrative officers were visiting different health centers on direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif , adding the district administration was taking keen interest in that regard.

He inspected work on revamping of Trauma center in the hospital. The Medical Superintendent accompanied him during the visit.

The deputy commissioner told journalist that finishing work on the scheme had been completed , adding that the remaining work would be completed soon.