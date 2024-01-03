Open Menu

DHQ Hospital Abbottabad Initiates Healthcare Reforms

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Hospital Abbottabad Dr. Ali Jadoon Wednesday unveiled a series of ongoing reforms geared towards enhancing healthcare services, particularly for the underprivileged

The MS further said that the initiatives encompass improvements in various departments such as Emergency, OPD, Operation Theaters, and CCU. He stated that the focus is on addressing the shortage of medical staff, introducing additional beds, and providing international-standard training for the hospital staff and positive transformations are anticipated in both DHQ and Women and Children Hospitals shortly.

Dr. Ali Jadoon underscored the importance of fostering a collaborative and supportive environment among doctors, paramedics, and nurses to better serve the patients.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working tirelessly for the welfare of patients and fulfilling the hospital's duty to deliver quality healthcare services to the community.

The MS DHQ said that among the proposed plans is the construction of an additional 10-bed Obstetrics Room in the Emergency Ward to improve facilities for ordinary patients. The hospital aims to enhance medical services during both day and evening shifts in the OPD and address the shortage of anaesthetists in the Operation Theaters.

He said that ongoing efforts are being made to address challenges faced by doctors, paramedics, and nurses, with a focus on creating a harmonious work environment that ultimately benefits patients. Dr. Jadoon highlighted the hospital's commitment to ending the practice of transferring patients between major hospitals, stressing the need for coordination and collaboration among medical staff.

