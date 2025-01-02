Open Menu

DHQ Hospital Abbottabad To Receive Category-A Upgrade With 215 Additional Beds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DHQ hospital Abbottabad to receive category-A upgrade with 215 additional beds

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday has initiated a major upgrade of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Abbottabad, elevating it to a Category-A facility as part of its commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure.

The expanded facility will add 215 beds, significantly enhancing the hospital's capacity to cater to the growing healthcare needs of the region.

The new additions will include beds for the Medical Ward, Surgical Ward, ENT Ward, Ophthalmology Department, Cardiology Ward, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Psychiatry Ward, Dental Department, and Dialysis Services.

This ambitious project reflects the government's dedication to providing accessible and modern medical care, ensuring better health services for the residents of Abbottabad and neighboring areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Government

Recent Stories

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma fro ..

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy

16 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

27 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

31 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

52 minutes ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

2 hours ago
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

3 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

4 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan