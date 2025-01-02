DHQ hospital Abbottabad to receive category-A upgrade with 215 additional beds

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday has initiated a major upgrade of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Abbottabad, elevating it to a Category-A facility as part of its commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure.

The expanded facility will add 215 beds, significantly enhancing the hospital's capacity to cater to the growing healthcare needs of the region.

The new additions will include beds for the Medical Ward, Surgical Ward, ENT Ward, Ophthalmology Department, Cardiology Ward, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Psychiatry Ward, Dental Department, and Dialysis Services.

This ambitious project reflects the government's dedication to providing accessible and modern medical care, ensuring better health services for the residents of Abbottabad and neighboring areas.