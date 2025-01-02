DHQ Hospital Abbottabad To Receive Category-A Upgrade With 215 Additional Beds
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday has initiated a major upgrade of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Abbottabad, elevating it to a Category-A facility as part of its commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure.
The expanded facility will add 215 beds, significantly enhancing the hospital's capacity to cater to the growing healthcare needs of the region.
The new additions will include beds for the Medical Ward, Surgical Ward, ENT Ward, Ophthalmology Department, Cardiology Ward, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Psychiatry Ward, Dental Department, and Dialysis Services.
This ambitious project reflects the government's dedication to providing accessible and modern medical care, ensuring better health services for the residents of Abbottabad and neighboring areas.
Recent Stories
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Political stability and export-led growth key to economic prosperity: Qaiser Sheikh2 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes on professionalism, accountability2 minutes ago
-
Students urged to help eliminate extremism, promote peace3 minutes ago
-
DHQ hospital Abbottabad to receive category-A upgrade with 215 additional beds3 minutes ago
-
LUMHS conducts computer-based entry test for undergraduate degree programs3 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur visits orphanage13 minutes ago
-
SAU to host 1st international conference on women empowerment in agriculture from January 1513 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts QoS survey to assess performance, quality of CMOs22 minutes ago
-
EPD campaign for environmental friendly shopping bags23 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy inaugurates scenic photo display celebrating Pakistan-Saudi friendship23 minutes ago
-
PPP Sindh to celebrate Zulifikar Bhutto's birthday at all district headquarters23 minutes ago
-
COMSATS University students deprived of scholarships plead to provincial govt23 minutes ago