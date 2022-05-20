UrduPoint.com

DHQ Hospital Battagram Upgraded As Seven New Departments To Be Added

May 20, 2022

DHQ hospital Battagram upgraded as seven new departments to be added

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa department of Health has notified up-gradation of DHQ Hospital Battagram from category C to B and said that seven new departments would be added after the up-gradation.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Taj Muhammad Rind said that after the up-gradation of the said DHQ hospital, the citizens of district Battagram, Shangla, Torghar and adjoining areas would get best health facility in their own area.

He maintained that it was a long-standing demand of the people of Battagram because they have to travel to Abbottabad or Peshawar for different medical treatments.

He congratulated the locals and said that it would also create job opportunities for the youth.

