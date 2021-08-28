DHQ hospital doctors announce indefinite strike

Doctors went on strike on Saturday in Divisional Teaching Headquarters Hospital Mirpur for recording their protest against the alleged violence and harassment of doctors including Dr. Muneeba, Dr. Hafsa, Dr. Fareed and others by the attendants of a patient on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) : Doctors went on strike on Saturday in Divisional Teaching Headquarters Hospital Mirpur for recording their protest against the alleged violence and harassment of doctors including Dr. Muneeba, Dr. Hafsa, Dr. Fareed and others by the attendants of a patient on Friday.

Pakistan Medical Association Mirpur district President Dr. Ejaz Ahmed, has, meanwhile announced to enlarge the protest strike in all state-run hospitals across AJK at divisional, district and Tehsil headquarters till fulfillment of their demands.

PMA district president Dr. Ejaz Ahmed told APP, that a 90 year old female patient Nasreen Begum wife of Muhammad Rasheed was presented with terminal stage on Friday night.

"All prognosis explained and treatment started but she expired around 4 a.

m Saturday", he said.

Dr. Ejaz Said that soon after the demise, few of the attendants of the patient started abusing coupled with threats to female doctors on duty with harsh tone.

The PMA President said that Doctors would continue strike till the acceptance of the charter of demands moved to the AJK government most particularly including the provision of full security cover to the lives and properties of the doctors in the State-run hospitals across AJK including Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital.

Seeking long-term measurements to avert such incidents of harassment and manhandling of the doctors, he demanded immediate legislation promulgating Security Act similar to Punjab province to make sure safety and security of the Health services employees.