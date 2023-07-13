Open Menu

DHQ Hospital Gets 20 Wheelchairs For Patients

Published July 13, 2023

DHQ hospital gets 20 wheelchairs for patients

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Local philanthropists donated some 20 wheelchairs to the district headquarters hospital to improve facilities for the patients, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner while chairing a meeting of the health council said efforts were afoot to bring improvement in facilities being offered to masses at the government hospitals. He directed officers concerned to ensure the best medical facilities for all patients without any discrimination.

He said there would be no compromise on service delivery and added that strict action would be taken over negligence.

During the meeting, different suggestions were given by the participants regarding bringing improvement in facilities at government hospitals.

The deputy commissioner approved the facilitation of free medicines for patients under health facility card funds, directing to constitute of a special committee for shifting blood banks inside the main building.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Aitzaz Anjum, CEO of Health Dr Abdul Majeed Bhatti and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

