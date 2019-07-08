UrduPoint.com
DHQ Hospital Gets Services Of Classified Gynecologist

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:58 PM

The district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Astore has been equipped with service of classified lady gynecologist by the Gilgit Baltistan Government to provide better treatment to ladies at their doorsteps

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Astore has been equipped with service of classified lady gynecologist by the Gilgit Baltistan Government to provide better treatment to ladies at their doorsteps.

DHO Astore Khurshid Ahmed told media persons that a competent gynecologist lady doctor has been appointed to provide quality treatment facilities to patients and save their time.

He said Government was utilizing all available resources to facilitate people. He said health department team is working in all the areas of the district and instructions were issued to serve poor people of the area on priority basis.

The DHO clarified that there is no shortage of medicines in any of the dispensary and enough stock of medicines were available in basic health units and hospitals in far flung areas of the district.

He instructed administrative staff to deal with patients in nice and gentle way.

