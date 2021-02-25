UrduPoint.com
DHQ Hospital Khanewal Gets ENT Surgery Facility

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :In compliance with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's orders to upgrade health facilities, DHQ hospital Khanewal has started Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) surgeries and conducted first such operation here on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that a 28 year old woman Asia Bibi successfully underwent a surgical operation wherein surgeons removed glands from her nose and straightened her curvy nose bone.

Moreover, DC added, another operation theatre at Gynae ward has also been made functional with all facilities for mother and newborns under one roof.

He said that district administration would continue to upgrade health facilities as per orders of CM Buzdar.

MS hospital said that medicines and staff availability has been ensured and blood transfusion facility has also been made available at the hospital.

