DHQ hospital likely to be accomplished by June

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):268 bedded District Headquarters(DHQ) Hospital was likely to be completed by end of ongoing financial year in June, said Medical Superintendent (MS), SSGH, Dr Rao Amjad.

He told APP on Wednesday that sewage equipment, water supply and certainly Air Conditioning system were yet to be finalized.

Rs 1737 million project includes : Rs 976 mln under revenue and Rs 761 million in capital heads, adding that the MS said "Former is spent for buying machinery and latter is used for construction of building." Replying a question, Dr Rao Amjad informed that its first building located at Bahawpur bypass road was altered for Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases with World Bank financial assistance and now new building for DHQ hospital was near completion.

To another question, he stated that the Shehbaz Sharif General Hospital, Fatima Jinnah and Civil hospitals constituted together the DHQ and all these three health facilities would be shifted to under construction building after accomplishment.

The MS further informed that SSGH was not less than a blessing for walled city residents due to its ideal location.

Regarding availability of medicines, Dr Rao Amjad said that health department high ups had agreed to his suggestion the 40 out of 100 per cent medicines for DHQ, THQs, RHCs and BUHs should be provided to DHQ as it with more patients than these.

Around 3,000 patients pour in at out patient department (OPD) daily and we recommend them medicines for three days followed by another check up, he maintained.

"The Heath facility is short of medicines these days, but hopefully get new medicines soon, " he hoped.