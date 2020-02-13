DHQ Hospital Malakand Declared As Category-A
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:38 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared the District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Malakand, as Category- A Hospital in the public interest with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by Health Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.