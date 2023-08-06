Open Menu

DHQ Hospital Named Baba Bulleh Shah Hospital

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

DHQ hospital named Baba Bulleh Shah hospital

KASUR, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab government, through a notification, has changed the name of DHQ hospital Kasur as Baba Bulleh Shah hospital.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Baba Bulleh Shah hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Ahmed said that on the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, all resources were being utilized for the provision of best medical facilities to people in the hospital. Patients were getting free medical treatment in the hospital, he said and added that urology ward had been made fully functional while the facilities of digital X-ray and ultrasound had been ensured in evening and night shifts.

He said that air-conditioners and new water coolers had been made available in all wards of the hospital to facilitate patients and their attendants.

He demanded the provincial government to get constructed new building of emergency ward, warehouse, medical college, water turbine and new big generators in the hospital to improve the medial facilities.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Water Kasur Sunday All Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

13 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

13 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

13 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

13 hours ago
Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

13 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

13 hours ago
 Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

13 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

13 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan