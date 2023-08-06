DHQ hospital named Baba Bulleh Shah hospital

KASUR, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab government, through a notification, has changed the name of DHQ hospital Kasur as Baba Bulleh Shah hospital.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Baba Bulleh Shah hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Ahmed said that on the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, all resources were being utilized for the provision of best medical facilities to people in the hospital. Patients were getting free medical treatment in the hospital, he said and added that urology ward had been made fully functional while the facilities of digital X-ray and ultrasound had been ensured in evening and night shifts.

He said that air-conditioners and new water coolers had been made available in all wards of the hospital to facilitate patients and their attendants.

He demanded the provincial government to get constructed new building of emergency ward, warehouse, medical college, water turbine and new big generators in the hospital to improve the medial facilities.