DHQ hospital opened 24 hours for patients in DMJ: Dr Ayaz

Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) Dr. Ayaz Jamali on Thursday said that the hospital was opened 24 hours for provision of treatment facilities to patients in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) Dr. Ayaz Jamali on Thursday said that the hospital was opened 24 hours for provision of treatment facilities to patients in the area.

He said more than 1200 patients were being dealt in OPDs by doctors and paramedics staff with best efforts.

He said that the sanitation arrangements in all the medical wards, trauma centers and the entire hospital have been made more efficient.

In different wards, medicines were provided as per the requirement of the doctors so that the patients do not face any problem, he said.

He noted that he was striving to address legal issues of doctors and other staffs for ensuring increasing the performance of the hospital.

All the doctors and paramedics staff were sincerely performing their duties to provide medical aid to the people, he said adding security and other arrangements have also been made effective for betterment of the hospital.