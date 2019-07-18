UrduPoint.com
DHQ Hospital Providing Best Medical Facilities: MS

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital District Astore Nawab Khan has said that the DHQ Astore is providing best possible medical facilities to the people for different diseases

Talking to media-men here Thursday, he said that patients on regular basis visited the hospital for treatment and provided best medicare facilities by the staff.

Talking to media-men here Thursday, he said that patients on regular basis visited the hospital for treatment and provided best medicare facilities by the staff.

He said, the diseases are increased in summer due to hot and dry weather. Many people came to hospital with complaints about asthma and diarrhea.

He appealed the parents of children to take care of their children in summer season because most of the children got serious diseases due to hot weather.

While answering a question, he said that we normally treat more than 300 patients daily in our hospital and gave them medicines. All the doctors are performing their duties properly and there is no shortage of medicines in our hospital. We had also provided a good treatment system for all out door and admitted patients.

