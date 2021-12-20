DHQ hospital Rajanpur gets ENT surgery facility

DHQ hospital Rajanpur, in compliance with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's orders to upgrade health facilities, has started Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) surgeries and conducted first such operation here on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :DHQ hospital Rajanpur, in compliance with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's orders to upgrade health facilities, has started Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) surgeries and conducted first such operation here on Monday.

According to official sources, Deputy commissioner Ahmer Nike said that a 27 years lady Nimra successfully underwent a surgical operation wherein surgeons removed glands from her nose and straightened her curvy nose bone.

Moreover, DC added, another operation theater at Gynae ward has also been made functional with all facilities for mother and newborns under one roof.

He said that district administration would continue to upgrade health facilities as per orders of CM Buzdar.

MS hospital said that medicines and staff availability has been ensured and blood transfusion facility has also been made available at the hospital.