DHQ Nowshera requests Health directorate to withdraw services of surplus staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQ) Nowshera has requested the Directorate of Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to withdraw services of 237 surplus staff members of the hospital and post them against the vacant posts to save Rs. 161.7 million annually.

According to a letter written to the directorate, the number of surplus staff was 237 and included paramedics, nurses, ward attendants and class-IV employees, junior and senior clerks, electro-medical technicians, homeo-dispenser and others.

It said that a huge amount of Rs 161.7 million was being paid to these employees under the head of salaries per year, adding that appointment of the surplus staff against the vacant posts would save a huge amount to the government exchequer and could be used for construction of the new building of DHQ Nowshera.