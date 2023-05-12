DHQ takes pain to provide best treatment facilities to patients: Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The director of District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Dr Farrukh Jamil has said that solid measures were being taken to provide treatment facilities to citizens.

He expressed these views while talking in a meeting with Jamiat-ulema-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F) and former candidate for city mayor-ship Kafil Ahmed Nizam who visited the hospital.

He said that the provincial government had taken a number of measures for the uplift of the health sector and the Teaching Headquarters Teaching Hospital's administration was taking pains to implement the government's directives about the provision of best service delivery to people.

During the meeting, Farrukh Jamil was also apprised of the cleanliness system and facilities available for patients in the hospital.

Kafil Ahmed Nizami also assured his support for ensuring the best healthcare facilities and services for the citizens and added that in this regard no effort would be spared.